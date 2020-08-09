Juanita Evaughn St. Clair, 66, passed away on August 7, 2020, in Indianapolis, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 22, 1954, in Logansport, to Evan and Mary Cree. She was the middle of three children, raised in Kokomo, and attended Taylor High School. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jerald St. Clair Sr., on November 19, 1974, and he survives.
Juanita worked at the Comet Cone in Greentown for over 10 years and loved everyone she met. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, and playing a variety of video games, especially The Legend of Zelda.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles Cree.
She is survived by her loving husband; her three children, Jason St. Clair (Cheri), Sandy (St. Clair) Stump, and Jerry St. Clair Jr (Missy); a brother, Evan Cree Jr.; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Services for Juanita will be on Thursday, August 13 at 11am at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, with Pastor Gary Carpenter officiating. Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, August 12 from 4-8 p.m., also at the mortuary. Juanita will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.