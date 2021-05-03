Joyce M. Lindley

Joyce Lindley, 80, passed away on April 21, 2021. She was a life-long resident of Tipton County. Joyce married James Lindley and they enjoyed a 47 year marriage until his death.
Joyce was a devoted, caring and loving Wife, Mother, Mamaw and Great Grandma with a big heart for family, friends and her many dogs over the years. She was a graduate of Prairie High School, attended Ball State University and had a long career working at Kroger where she made many friends. She had many creative talents which included music, sewing and decorating. Joyce will be deeply missed by her ever growing family as they will forever be blessed by the joyous memories she created especially at Christmas gatherings at the farm which were her favorite.
Life-long friend and neighbor Pastor Jeff Harlow presided over the private services at Liberty Baptist Church.
Donations can be made in honor & memory of Joyce Lindley to Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N 1000 West, Tipton, Indiana, 46072. Young-Nichols Funeral Home assisted the Lindley family with Joyce’s arrangements.