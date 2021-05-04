Joyce Larue Baker

Joyce was called home to a glorious reunion with all who have gone before, early Saturday morning, May 1. She was surrounded by her precious family as she left this earth. She was born in Levelland, Texas on September 19, 1926 to Jesse and Bertha (Peach) Walls. She lost her mother as a toddler and her closest brother, Doyle, at sea when his ship was involved in a collision with another ship and sunk during World War II. Although her childhood was filled with hardships, Joyce never complained, but endured with grace and strength. She embodied this grace and strength throughout her lifetime. She married Garvin Baker, July 17, 1944 in Mineral Wells, Texas. With Garvin being in the Navy, the first half of their married life was spent traveling all over the United States, as well as, Japan and Guam, finally settling in San Diego, California where they raised their family. Joyce and Garvin shared a passion for cooking and baking, which stemmed from Garvin serving as a cook in the Navy and Joyce as a pastry cook for the local school system. Their greatest joy, though, was their family. They had four children, six grandchildren, sixteen great, grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Joyce lost her beloved husband on August 10, 2000 to lung cancer. She also lost her oldest daughter and only son over the last decade. This loss caused Joyce to move to Kokomo, Indiana where she spent the last four years of her life with her remaining 2 daughters and their families. She always looked forward to visits from her granddaughter and family from Pittsburgh. Joyce was preceded in death by most of her immediate family, but for those who remain, her legacy of grace and strength will live on. Funeral services will be 2:00pm on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the funeral home from 12-2pm. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.

