Joyce Jean Powell, 77, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1942 in Gravelswitch, KY the daughter of Wallace Eugene and Dorothy Catherine (Wilkerson) Tate. On September 25, 1959 she married J.D. Powell who preceded her in death.
Joyce enjoyed reading books, shopping, watching television, making jewelry and traveling. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting with others and talking to anyone.
Surviving relatives include her four sons, Jeffery D. Powell (Darlene); Brian E. Powell (Mary) both of Kokomo, IN; Gregory L. Powell (Kim) of Effingham, IL; Russell S. Powell (Faith) of Watson, IL; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Judy Matson (Ed); brother, Steve Tate (Diane) both of Kokomo, IN; Jerry Tate (Sandy) of Tipton, IN; aunts, Ruby Edwards; Nancy Totman and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com