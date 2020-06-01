Joyce Graham

Joyce E. Graham, 65, went to be with the Lord at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, May 28th at home surrounded by her husband and kids. She was born November 5th, 1954, in New Castle to Elzie and Donna Shelton. She married the love of her life, Russell Graham on April 22nd 1994 in Kokomo.
She was a very loving and caring person but was never afraid to put you in your place when it was needed. She thoroughly enjoyed camping with family, fishing, going to the casino, playing bingo, doing scratch offs, going to yard sales and making crafts. She absolutely loved spending time with her husband and family. Most importantly, her grand-kids and great grand-kids meant the world to her. From always spoiling them, taking them to the park, doing crafts or just making memories at home, they were her pride and joy.
Surviving is, her loving husband of 26 years Russell Graham and dog Bella, Logansport. Daughters; Angie Weese and Joy Weese, Kokomo. Son; Fredrick and wife Heather Weese II, Galveston. Sisters, Patty Evans, Sandy Upton, Dorothy Dickenson and Darlene Bridenthal. Grand-Kids; James Weese, Joshua (Kacie) Weese, Char-Michael Williams Jr., Juan Espinoza IV, Dominic Espinoza, Oryssa Hudson, Destiny Weese, Phoenix Weese, Fredrick Weese III, Kaliah Weese, Brionna Weaver, Bella Weaver and Jaydon Weaver. Great Grand-Kids; Grayson Weese, Remy Weese, Josiah Weese, Ahden Warner, Jocilynn Weese, Christian Weese, Char-Michael Williams III, Yaeger Williams and Xander Williams. She is proceeded in death by her parents Elzie and Donna Shelton, two sisters, Carol and Linda, two brothers Larry and Tommy and dog Frankie.