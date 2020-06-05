Joyce Everhart, 63, of Oakford, passed away on Friday May 22, 2020 at Community Howard Hospital. She was born December 3, 1956 to Martin S. Young and the late Barbara (Vandercook) Sharp. She married Michael Everhart on August 11, 1973 and he survives her. As a skilled nurse, Joyce was passionate about taking care of others, spending many years in home health care. From reading books, to fishing, camping and spending time in nature, she enjoyed life. Above all, she loved her family more than life itself. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Mike. Her father, Martin Young, brothers Steven Young, Charles Sharp Jr., Joseph Young, Allen (Terisa) Sharp. Sisters Lisa Duncan, Angela (Pablo) Chavez, Ruby McCoy and Pearl Layton. Brother-in-law Johnny Everhart, Sisters-in-law Pam Everhart, Dianne Everhart, Darlene Everhart and mother-in-law Marge. Her fur babies, Lenny and Patches. Several nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Sharon Young, mother Barbara Sharp, father-in-law Charles Sharp Sr., mother-in-law Mary Young, and two brothers-in-law, Dennis Duncan and Michael McCoy.
In accordance with Joyce's wishes, there will be no public services. The family will hold a celebration of life, to be announced at a later time, for family and friends to share their memories. Each of us will carry the memory of this extraordinary woman in our hearts forever.