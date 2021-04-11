Joyce Elaine James, 86, Kokomo, passed away 3:19 am Friday, April 9, 2021, at Northwoods Commons in Kokomo. She was born July 31, 1934, in Howard County. She was raised by Earl “Pat” Richey and Marvel McAninch. She married Rex Ray James Sr. and he preceded her in death.
Joyce was a homemaker and looked after her children. She worked a variety of jobs, her longest tenure at Bargain Center. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and fishing. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and most recently attended Macedonia Church.
She is survived by her children, Penny E. (Craig) Stone, Rex (Lisa) James Jr., Dolly (Doc) Wilkerson; brother, Bruce Richey; grandchildren, Loressa O’Neal, Zachary-Taylor (Alex) Stone, Kiersten (Andrei Novinsky) Stone, Cristin (Mike) Shafer, Tim (Regina) McAninch, John Wheeler Jr., Sylvia Wheeler, Tracy (Stephen) Workman; great-grandchildren, Ayven Novinsky, Anastasia Novinsky, Levi Shafer, Ira James Shafer, Kaleigh McAninch, Reanna Chilcote, and Tori McAninch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Caroline Wheeler, and grandson, Jeff McAninch.
Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday April 15, 2021, at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 W. Alto Rd., Kokomo, IN 46902, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
