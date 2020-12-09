Joyce Diane (Trent) Clark

Joyce Diane Clark, 61, Kokomo, passed away at 9:34 pm Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her home. She was born January 12, 1959, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late John & Betty (Ray) Trent. On November 18, 1983, in Kokomo, she married Bill Clark who survives.
Joyce was a 1977 graduate of Danville High School and had attended Beauty School. She worked for Holiday Inn Express in Housekeeping for 20 + years. Joyce also worked for Fed Ex and UPS. She attended Fuel Church. She loved Disney, crafts and Thomas Kincaid. She also enjoyed getting her nails done, tanning and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her husband Bill, Joyce is also survived by her daughters, Trisha (Bob) Grave, Mindy Hancock (Brandon Cox) and Tiffany Clark; grandchildren, Olivia Grave, Veronica Grave, Desiree (Evan) Marlow, Brayden Hancock, Treyson Hancock, BaLeigh Breedlove, Jaylah Douglas and Wrigley Keller; great-grandson, Maverick Marlow; siblings, Jan (Dave) Rayl, Johnnie Trent and Jacki Trent; mother-in-law, Maxine Clark; and special nephew, Larry Trent, along with several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Herb Clark; and sister-in-law, Stacy Clark.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Joyce’s hospice nurse, Regina King and the rest of St. Vincent Hospice Group.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:30-6:30 pm Friday, December 11, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private Funeral service will be held. Private burial will be held in Albright Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s memory to the St. Vincent Kokomo Foundation in care of the Cancer Center, 1907 W. Sycamore Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
