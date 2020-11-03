Joyce Ann (Clark) Miller

Joyce Ann Miller, 77, Kokomo passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born August 24, 1943 in Kokomo to Ray Thomas and Mildred Pauline (Shirk) Clark. She was married to Gerald R. Miller who preceded her in death on July 14, 2016.
A 1961 Kokomo High School graduate, Joyce worked at Hutto Drug Store before her marriage to Gerald. She was a proud homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Seabolt; grandson Logan Thomas Seabolt; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Larry Clark, Verlin Clark, and Noel Clark.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
