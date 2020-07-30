Joyce A. (Woolum) Fallen

Joyce A. Fallen, 79, of Young America, passed away at her home Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born July 27, 1941in Portsmouth, Ohio to William Edward and Mary Roselyn (Becraft) Woolum. She married James Gordon Fallen on October 11, 1957 in Kokomo. He preceded her in death November 10, 1996.
Joyce retired from Delco Electronics in 1981 with several years’ service. She was a member of U.A.W. Local #292 in Kokomo and was active in the Order of the Eastern Star for many years in Young America. She enjoyed working crossword and jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her grandkids. Joyce had a passion for auto racing and was a member of HARF, (Hoosier Auto Racing) and a huge, Dave Darland fan.
Surviving family include her daughters, Sherri Parish (Mick Krebes) of Kokomo; Kim (Michael) Porter, Evansville, IN; and Becky (Andy) Sanders, Young America, IN. Grandchildren include, Rachael (Mike) Roberts, Jeremy (Mandy) Hall, Cami (Helen) Hall, Lacy (Brandon) Shuck, Rhiannon (Alex) Mummert, and Shelby Sanders. She is also survived by thirteen great grandchildren and one sister, Opal Gappens-Horoho of Sharpsville. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon, son, Eddie, granddaughter, Brooke Laird Kucholick, great grandson, Connor Hall and sister, Mary “Janie” Cassady.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Chaplin Joe Flowers officiating. Burial will follow at Onward’s Deer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, and Gov. Holcomb’s order, face masks will be required for anyone attending visitation or the funeral service ages 8 years old and older. The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Southern Care Hospice and Nurse Jeff Louks and Shelby Sanders for their excellent care of Joyce. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com.
