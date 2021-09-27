Joyce A. Canady, 80, Kokomo, went to heaven at 9:40 pm, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care. She was born in Kenvir, KY on April 1, 1941, to the late Homer and Ruth (Inman) Mulkey. On September 21, 1957, in Pennington Gap, VA., she married Donald K. “Don” Canady, who preceded her in death on August 7, 2002.
Joyce was a member of Hillside Baptist Church and a former member of Westside Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to garage sales, singing and listening to music, and gardening. Joyce was a good cook and a gracious host who made anyone who entered her home feel welcome. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly. Joyce was crazy about her dog Colt and her cat Frederico.
Joyce is survived by her children, Kenneth D. Canady and Ruth D. (Tommy) Cavazos; stepdaughter, Ellen Reeves; daughter in law, Nancy Canady; grandchildren, Brian (Lindsey) Canady, Chad Cox, Emily Canady, Sarah (Brant) Janner, Blake Canady, Adam (Megan) Canady, Mike (Corina) LeFluer, Janet Spooner, and Cheryl Collins; brothers, Roy Mulkey and Gary (Alice) Mulkey; 21 great grandchildren and many others who call her Nana.
Along with her husband Don, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert “Bobby” Canady; great grandchild, Precious Angel Janner; brothers, Arlie Mulkey, Bill Mulkey, Harold Mulkey, and Kenneth Mulkey.
Services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday September 29, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., with Pastor Bill Fields officiating. Burial to follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 12pm-2pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.