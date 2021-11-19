Joy I. Moore

Joy Irene Moore, age 94, of Kokomo, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Joy was born November 30, 1926 to the late Frank Fowler and Elsie (Byrd) Fowler, in Harrodsburg, IN. She married John David Moore on July 29, 1946. He passed away on January 11, 2002.
Joy graduated from Smithville High School with the class of 1944 and she studied French in college. Joy was a gifted quilter and has won numerous awards for her work and she was an avid reader.
Surviving her is son, Michael David Moore; brothers, Phillip E. Fowler, Frederick Fowler, and Allan Fowler (Brenda), and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are two brothers, William Fowler and John Fowler "Johnnie Buck".
Funeral services for Joy will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 12pm. There will be a one hour visitation prior from 11am to 12pm. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery.
If you wish to leave a donation in Joy's memory, please do so towards Tunnel To Towers, an organization helping Military families.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Moore family.