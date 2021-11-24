Joshua Trent Haynes

Joshua "Joshy" Trent Haynes, age 46, of Garden City, GA passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:29 A.M. in Bluffton, SC. Joshua was born October 24, 1975 to Corey and Marla Haynes in Kokomo. He married Melissa (Lamp) Haynes in Kokomo on June 18, 2018, and she survives.
Josh graduated from Kokomo High School in 1994. He went on to serve his country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany and Bosnia, working in Field Artillery. He enjoyed competitive disc golf even if he was the only one competing, over the top fireworks, and mellowing out to music while a bonfire that has been strategically placed in a teepee rages. Josh was an avid first amendments rights advocate and made it a mission to reach others online through his postings and personality. Josh had a fun sense of humor and loved making his family and friends laugh and was never one to turn down a cold Budweiser, rare steak, a good deed, and especially a fresh bandanna. His legendary bottle rocket wars, kind heart, and infectious laugh will live on.
Surviving are his loving wife, Melissa Haynes; sons, Trenton (Jonathan) Haley and Braxton “Deuce” Haynes; step-children, Wade Dietzen and Haley (Chris) Dietzen; grandchildren, John and Wesley Haley; mother, Marla (Pete Woodard) Haynes; father, Corey (Deb) Haynes; brothers, John (Kathleen) Haynes and Ethan (Emma) Haynes; sisters, Terena (Russ) Reiff and Shari (Kevin) Ivkovich; guard dog, Daisy "D-Bear" Haynes; aunts, Marsha (Mike) Smith and Margo Harbin; uncle, Mike (Myrna) Bailey; niece and nephew, Ethan and Emma; and several close cousins.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Gracie White; maternal grandparents, John and Betty Bailey and paternal grandparents, Robert and Dee Haynes.
There will be a time of visitation for Joshapalooza on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 2:01 P.M. until 4:30 P.M. at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Josh’s family ask that guests wear their most “fancy” T-shirt, flip-flops, sunglasses, and bandanna. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Haynes family. Friends and Family may donate to the Wounded Warrior Project in Josh’s memory as helping homeless veterans was his passion.