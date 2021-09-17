Josephine P. (Parlapiano) Cognata

Josephine P. Cognata, 82, Kokomo, passed away at 8:10 pm Monday, September 13, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born January 8, 1939, in Ribera, Sicily, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Anthony & Catherina (Prosciutto) Parlapiano. Josephine moved to Canada in 1960. On July 12, 1969, in Montreal, Canada, she married Jack James Cognata and she moved to Kokomo in 1969 after their marriage. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2005.
Josephine was co-owner of Cognata’s Greenhouse and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to church and going out to eat with her family.
Josephine is survived by her son, James Anthony Cognata; grandchildren, Anthony (Emily Bailey) Cognata, Dominic Cognata, Gianni Cognata and Alexander Cognata; great-grandchildren, Jack Cognata and Gianna Cognata; and niece, Cathy (Mike) Meleason.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; and five siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Monday, September 20, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Fr. Elliot Zak the celebrant. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-6 pm Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, where the Rosary will be offered at 6 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Josephine's memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church.