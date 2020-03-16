Josephine (Napier) Shrives

Josephine Shrives (Gigi Screwball), 76, Kokomo, passed away at 4:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born November 15, 1943, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Floyd and Oma (Campbell) Napier. On September 21, 1981, she married Van Davis Shrives, and he preceded her in death on November 15, 2011.
Josephine graduated from Napier High School in 1960. She worked for General Foods and retired from there in 1989. She then went on to work as a custodian at Lafayette School Corporation and retired from there in 2006. She loved music, flowers, reading, and animals and adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Shannon Landberg, Felicia Landberg and Cassandra (Jeff) Cooper; grandchildren, Cassandra, Devon, Arielle, Joshua, Zachariah, and Brooke; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Fletcher, and Alayna. Her brother, Floyd Campbell; and daughter-in-law, Robyn Williams.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gregory Landberg; brother, Dennis Campbell; and dear lifetime friend, Edith Green.
In keeping with Josephine’s wishes, she will be cremated with no services planned. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
