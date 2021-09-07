Joseph Seele

Joseph H. Seele, 90, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021.
He was born February 14, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, to the late Louis and Alma (Pavey) Seele. Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Naval Construction Force called Seabees for four years.
On November 19, 1956 he married Sandra S. Gossett in Onarga, IL and she survives.
Joseph was the General Manager for Lahr Ford. He was a 60-year member of the Camden American Legion, Elmwood Avenue Church of Christ and past member of the Carroll County Country Club. He enjoyed remodeling homes and anything to do with cars. He was never happier than when he was helping others.
Along with his wife, Sandra, he is survived by his sons: Dr. Steven Seele of Kokomo and Troy (Joyce) Seele of Zionsville; and two grandchildren: Wyatt Seele of Greenwood and Van Seele of Zionsville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother David Seele and half-sister Margaret Cornish
Visitation will be held from 1pm – 2pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center in Delphi, IN. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with David Weckerly and Bill VanValkenburg officiating. Interment will follow at Rockfield Cemetery with military rites by the Carroll County Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be directed to a Charity of your choice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com