Joseph Robert Byers, Fort Pierce, Florida formerly of Kokomo went to his eternal home the morning of September 27, 2021. He was born June 1, 1934, in Leeds, Alabama to William and Laura (Woodard) Byers. The family moved to Gary, Indiana where he grew up and attended the “great Gary schools.”
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Linda (Teter) Byers, whom he married November 29, 1958, in Kokomo. Also surviving are three children and their spouses, Joseph Jr. and Denise Byers, Coppell, Texas; Lori and Michael Creighton, Mead, Washington; Julie and Paul Beihold, Carmel; six grandchildren, Kayla Creighton, Aaron and Angela Creighton, Cameron and Michelle Creighton, Stephen Beihold, Anne Beihold, Ava Rose Byers; and three great-grandchildren Felix Finck, Dean Creighton and Dallas Creighton.
Mr. Byers enlisted in the Air Force at age 18 to serve his country during the Korean War. He retired from Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing. He was a great fan of college sports, especially the Purdue Boilermakers. Above all, he was a devoted family man.
He will be greatly missed! Private family services are planned and he will be buried in Tetersburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Byers family with local arrangements.