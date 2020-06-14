Joseph R. Lewis, 92, of Kokomo, Indiana went to his heavenly home on June 11, 2020. He was born in Jackson County, Indiana, December 31, 1927 to David and Dora Annice (Benham) Lewis. In 1953 he married Helen Stephenson who preceded him in death. He married Barbara (Grace) Lewis in 1968, who survives.
Joe graduated from Crothersville, Indiana high school class of 1945. He attended Indiana Central College and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for the John Deere Company of Indiana, a credit manager for Haynes Mill of Portland Indiana, a self-employed salesman, and as a house painter.
Joe was a member of St. Luke's U.M.C of Kokomo, and member of the Builder's Class. He served his lord in many ways, and loved people. He was a mission volunteer locally, and with Operation Classroom missions to Jamaica, Brazil, Zimbabwe Africa, and Sierra Leone, West Africa. He considered these his many blessings.
Joe was also a member of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons. He was a member of Jay Lodge No. 87 F&M in Portland, Indiana. His membership covered 71 years, and he received his 50th year membership in 1999.
Joe is survived by his wife Barbara, three sons Jeff Lewis (Sherry), Kokomo; Randy Lewis (Marsha), Indianapolis; Ted Lewis (Sharon), Corpus Christi, TX.; sister-in-law Roleen Lewis, Venice, FL.; sister-in-law Rosemary Vernon, Logansport; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Albert and John. and son Steve.
A Celebration of Joe's life will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel in the coming weeks, and will be announced. Burial will take place at St. John's cemetery in Logansport, Indiana.
Joe's request in lieu of flowers is that memorial contributions be made to St. Luke's Kokomo Mission Ministry for Operation Classroom of Sierra Leone, West Africa, or to the University of Zimbabwe, Africa.