Joseph R. Dockemeyer, Sr., 90, Kokomo, passed away at 7:40 am Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born January 17, 1930, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, the son of the late Bernard Joseph & Mary Lillian (Beavin) Dockemeyer. On January 12, 1952, at St. Augustine Church in Reed, Kentucky, he married Mildred B. Byrne who survives.
Joe was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary’s Seminary in St. Mary’s, Kentucky. He served with the United States Air Force from 1951-1952 earning the rank of Airman first class and earned the Good Conduct Medal. Joseph went on to graduate from Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky in 1964 with a Business Administration degree and a minor in Accounting.
Joe worked in food service management for GE in Owensboro, Kentucky and GE in Tell City, Indiana. He then worked as Food Service Director for Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He and his family relocated to Kokomo, where he served as Food Service Director for St. Joseph Hospital, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service. In 1979 he was recognized as a Fellow of the American Society for Hospital Food Service Administrators of the American Hospital Association. Joe was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion.
Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mildred, their seven children, Rob (Karen) Dockemeyer, Alan (Julie) Dockemeyer, Roger (Peggy) Dockemeyer, Sheila (Chuck) Springer, Blaine (Nancy) Dockemeyer, Glenn Dockemeyer, Valerie (Steve) Francis; daughter-in-law, Diana Dockemeyer; 18 grandchildren, Brian (Paula) Dockemeyer, Sherri (Matt) Piekarski, Misty Dennard, Alan (Doni) Dockemeyer II, Jenny (Aaron) Hanson, Danny (Angie) Painter, Bridget (Scott) Swing, Rob (Ozzi) Dockemeyer, Charlie Springer, Jennifer (Todd) McKay, Rich Wright II, Beth (Michael) Fuller, Joel Pulver, Stacy Pulver, Tim (Carinda) Knefely, Cecelia (Jacob) Boocher, Bernie (Brittany) Dockemeyer, Brent Francis, Greg Francis; 48 great grandchildren; 5 siblings, Geraldine Head, Bernadine Edward, Margaret Kelley, Faye (Charlie) May, Maye Hayden; two sisters-in-law, Juaretta Dockemeyer and Linnie Clary and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Neil Dockemeyer; grandchildren, Thomas Pulver, five siblings, Charles Dockemeyer, Janisse Warren, Rose Mary Thompson, Sue Dant, and Jim Dockemeyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street with Rev. Fr. Theodore Dudzinski the celebrant. Burial will follow Crown Point Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Air Force and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7:30 p.m. Friday at the church, where the Rosary will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to the Building Fund at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
