Joseph "Mick" Soupley

Joseph Martin “Mick” Soupley, 88, of Galveston, passed way early Friday, May 28, 2021 at his home. He was born March 27, 1933 in Kokomo to Fernon and Mable (Simmerman) Soupley. He married Mary Ellen Williams on September 2, 1955 in New Tazewell, TN and she preceded him in death on June 27, 2020.
Mick proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict stationed in Germany. After serving his country, he worked in construction at Grissom Air Force Base and then Heckman Construction. He later started his own construction business, Soupley Construction in 1966. After retiring from the construction business, he became his wife’s driving partner with FedEx Custom Critical until their retirement in 2010.
Mick was a Master Carpenter and former member of the Carpenter’s Union Local #615. He was a member of the Galveston Lion’s Club for many years and served on the Galveston Town Board, part of those years as Town Board President. He was involved in the Galveston Park and Park Board for many years as well as the solid waste management council. He loved spending time with family and friends, woodworking, gardening and cooking. He was also a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kokomo. He was a great husband, father and grandfather. He was the “go to guy” for his family and could do anything.
Surviving family include his children, Joseph Soupley, Angie Foust, Donna LoCoco and David (Robin) Soupley, ten grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by special in-laws, Bill Williams, Ann Mae (Williams) England, Ruth (Williams) Harvey and Becky (Tragesser) Soupley and a special friend and neighbor, Georgetta Dalton. Mick is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Ellen, son, Michael J. Soupley, siblings, Frances (Soupley) Brown, Mary Jo (Soupley) Miller, Charley Soupley and Jim Soupley.
Funeral services will be announced shortly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Monastery of the Poor Clares, 1175, N. 300 W. Kokomo, IN. 46901. The family would like to thank Senior Helpers for the great care they gave their parents for 8 years. Mick considered many of the caregivers family.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
