Joseph Lee "Joe" Gillem

Joseph L. ”Joe” Gillem, 58, Kokomo, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home, after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born July 25, 1962, in Kokomo, the son of Russell & Judith (Smith) Gillem.
Joe was a 1980 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served with the United States Marine Corp. He was currently employed with Chrysler Corp. Joe enjoyed fishing, camping, tinkering in his garage and with his boat, but cherished the time he spent with his granddaughter.
Joe is survived by his significant other, Jana Marden; father, Russell Gillem; daughter, Audrey R. Gillem; granddaughter, Genesys Gillem; former wife, Patricia Gillem; siblings, Kenny Gillem, Mona Cooksey, Randy Gillem and Darrell Gillem, along with several nieces and nephews; and his fishing buddy, Walt Ridge.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Gillem; and two grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corp and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Audrey for the care of Genesys. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
