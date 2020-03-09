Joseph "Joe" W. Tackett, 91, Kokomo, passed away at 7:45 am Saturday March 7, 2020, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. He was born November 23, 1928, in Bluefield, West Virginia, the son of the late Shady James & Nan (Campbell) Tackett. On June 4, 1960, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, he married Germaine E. Maeyens who survives.
Joe graduated from Virginia Tech in 1958. In 1992, he retired from Haynes International after 34 years of service as a Metallurgical Engineer. Joe was a member of the American Society of Metals, the American Welding Society, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Phi Kappa Phi at Virginia Tech, and Tau Beta Phi. He was an active member at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and was a dedicated volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and C.A.M., where he trained young men to build houses.
Along with his wife Germaine, Joe is survived by his children, Greg (Jennifer) Tackett, Paul (Lisa) Tackett, Jim Tackett, Matt (Annette) Tackett; grandchildren, Kinsey Varrato, Clayton Tackett, Christian Tackett, Cameron Tackett, Sarah Tackett, Katie Meyer, R. J. Bucheri, Abby Tackett, and Mara Tackett; great-grandchildren, Walker Riese, Maven Varrato, Zoe Meyer, Savannah Meyer, and Evie Bucheri; sisters, Sr. Therese Tackett, and Kay Freshour, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, James Tackett, Robert Tackett, Dorothy Harmon, Don Tackett, and his twin sister Joan Riley; and foster sons, Al Royer and Dave Royer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, March 13, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle the celebrant. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, and one hour prior to Mass on Friday. Rosary will be offered at 7:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Habitat for Humanity. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirlyandstout.com.
