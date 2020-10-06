Joseph “Joe” Phillip Scott, 80, Russiaville passed away Monday morning, October 5, 2020, at his home. He was born September 7, 1940, to Harold and Frances (Rhine) Scott, in Cass County at his grandparents’ home. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Read, in 1960 at Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville, and she survives.
Joe was a 1958 graduate of Western High School. He moved to Russiaville at the age of 15 and owned his farm for 45 years. He raised horses and was an Appaloosa breeder. Joe also worked at Haynes International for 42 years. He was a member of Main Street Christian Church and sang in the choir. He belonged to the Quarter Horse Association, the Appaloosa Association and was a cowboy poet. Joe was an honorable, noble man who loved his family and his farm. He will be missed by his community.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sherrill K. (Alan) Temby, Melissa J. (Brent Lovelace) Tatum, Matthew C. (Tammy) Scott; grandchildren, Mary (Bob) Campbell, Read (Megan) Clark, Daniel P. (Christina) Scott, Johnna (Eric) Markham, Matthew Scott Jr., R. Joseph Dodd, and Andrew Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Melody Clark, Leia, Asher, Evelyn Campbell, Marina, Malia, Penelope, and Arrow Rodriguez, Daniel Scott Jr., Lela Rose-Marie Markham, Robert John Scott Markham, Trevor Weaver-Scott, and Silas Weaver-Scott.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Friday, October 9, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville, with Rev. Jamie Lyon officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville. Messages of condolence may be left online at stoutandson.com.
