Joseph “Joe” L. Brubaker, 89, Kokomo, passed 10:14pm, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Hospital. He was born March 19, 1931, in Howard County, to Ira and Eva (Sink) Brubaker. He married Joyce Meek, on August 15, 1954, at Deer Creek Presbyterian Church in Deer Creek, and she survives.
Joe was a 1950 graduate of Camden High School and attended Purdue University. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for Bell Helicopter Corp. in Hurst, TX and then General Electrodynamics in Garland, TX before moving to Kokomo and working as a draftsman for Delco Electronics for 31 years until his retirement in 1993. Joe was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He also played in Euchre clubs for years and was involved with the Boy Scouts. Joe enjoyed fishing, yard work, playing Euchre with longtime friends, was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, and was a season ticket holder for Purdue football and basketball games.
Along with his wife of 67 years, Joe is survived by his sons, Jeffery Lee (Betty) Brubaker, Joseph Scott Brubaker, Jerrel Dale Brubaker and Jay Lynn Brubaker; daughter, Julie Ann (Matt) Kinder; sister, Marjorie Scholl; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparent; brother, Lowell Brubaker; and sister, Betty Edging.
Visitation will be held 4-6pm, Friday, December 18, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. A private family service will be held with burial to follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Flora. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
