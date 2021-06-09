Joseph “Joe” A. Powell, 70 of Tipton died Tuesday June 8, 2021 at Saxony Hospital in Fishers. He was born on January 3, 1951 to Ernest and Margaret (Tomlinson) Powell. Joe married Kathy F. Arnett on June 5, 1971, recently celebrating their 50th anniversary.
Joe was a hard worker, spending time at Pioneer Seeds, Callahan Seeds and later Soy Genetics. He led several work teams and enjoyed being involved in the operations of the seed companies. He was a member of West Street Christian Church. Joe was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed listening to the oldies but goodies when working on woodworking projects. Joe really enjoyed any activity that involved his grandchildren, and he greatly focused on family and spending time with family at their get togethers.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children Scott Powell and wife Amanda of Tipton and Lori Roe and husband Rodney of Crawfordsville. Grandchildren include Isaac Powell, Leah Powell, Brody Seaman, Dayton, Daisy and Brogan Roe and a great-grandchild Marcus Devendorf; siblings Jim Powell and wife Annie of Tipton, Judy Colbert and husband Carl of Windfall and Jane Anderson of Tipton; sisters-in-law and brother–in-law Bonita and Gene Guffey and Connie Peters. Joe has numerous nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernie and Margaret Powell and mother and father-in-law Addie Louise and John Arnett and a brother-in-law David Peters.
Funeral services will be Friday June 11, 2021 at 2:00P.M. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. V.J. Stover presiding. Visitation will also be Friday from 11:00 A.M. until service time. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to: American Diabetes Association 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140 Indianapolis, Indiana 46250
The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Joe’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.