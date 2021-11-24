Joseph Grant Huey, 75, Greentown, Indiana passed away on November 17, 2021. He was born on June 7, 1946 in Indiana, PA the son of James D. and Margaret Huey (Weiss). On February 23, 1969 he married Judith (Williard) Huey who survives.
Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Chrysler in 2009 after 38 years of service. Joe was a member of the N.R.A., V.F.W., American Legion and the North American Hunting Club. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, working in the yard and woodworking.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Judith Huey of Greentown, IN; son, Jerrod Huey of Greentown, IN; four grandchildren, Kolton (Chey) Huey of Ft. Wayne, IN; Allyson Huey, Kierston Tate (Spencer), Maddie Huey all of Kokomo, IN; two brothers and five sisters, James Elmer Huey (Viola); Daniel Hubert Huey (Judy); Iva Louise Stahl; Mary Barkey (Paul); Roseann Weiss; Margaret Perry; Hazel Huey all of Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son John Joseph Huey.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday, November 29, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Share a memory at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.