Joseph F. Markert, 49, formerly of Russiaville, passed away at his home in Lafayette on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born January 8, 1971 to Joseph Markert and Sandra (Corthell) Markert in Kokomo.
Joseph is a 1989 graduate of Western High School. He received his Associate’s Degree in tourism & hospitality from Indiana Business College in Indianapolis. Joseph worked for Wabash National as the Senior Operational Excellence Specialist. He spent his time traveling for live music, collecting art, and fishing. He also enjoyed the company of his sober companions and those who supported his sobriety.
Joseph is survived by his daughters, Sara (Johann) Zimbron, Lilly Markert, and Mia Markert; and their mothers, Leah Sexton, and Samantha Rich; mother, Sandra (Roger) Inks; sister, Julie (Daniel) Harris; nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and his art and music family.
Joseph was preceded his death by his father, Joseph H. Markert; and grandparents.
Friends may visit with the family 2-4 pm Friday, June 19, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. No services have been planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s memory to go towards his two younger daughters’ education. Contributions may be made in person or mailed to Stout & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 218 Russiaville, IN 46979. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
