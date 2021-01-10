Joseph Elwood Yeagle, 67, Kokomo, passed away at 4:00 pm Friday, January 8, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born March 24, 1953, in Flinton, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Eugene & Virginia (Gates) Yeagle. On June 2, 1978, he married Wanda Cox who preceded him in death in 2004.
Joseph retired in 2004 from Chrysler Corp after 38 years of service and was a member of UAW Local #685. He attended Liberty Baptist Church in Sweetser. Joseph was a local volunteer for the Salvation Army, the Rescue Mission and Goodfellows and participated in disaster relief. He loved riding his bike and tinkering on his truck.
Joseph is survived by his children, Tabitha (Brian) Dodd, Kokomo, Pamela Graves, Ft. Wayne and Joey (Julie) Yeagle, Springfield, Illinois; grandchildren, Christopher Dodd, Tyler Dodd and Natalie Graves; siblings, Gladys (Kenny) Johanning, Bill (Ginger) Yeagle and Tammy (Mike) Durr, along with many nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda; and brother, Don Yeagle.
Visitation with the family will be held from 12-1:45 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service will be held with Terry Bishir officiating. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 2 pm on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s memory to the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Joseph's family, please visit our floral store.