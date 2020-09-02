Joseph E. “Gene” Brochu, 93, Kokomo, passed away at 9:07 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born November 24, 1926, in Flint, Michigan, the son of the late Alfred & Elizabeth (Mayhew) Brochu. He married Peggy Hull in 1947, and she preceded him in death in February of 2001. He then married Shirley (Verhaeghe) Smith on December 18, 2001, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, and she survives.

Gene attended the University of Wisconsin Radio School and joined the United States Navy on August 25, 1944. He served in the South Pacific as a radioman. After his military service, Gene worked for General Motors and retired from GM in Flint after 26 years of service.

Gene loved Michigan football, especially Coach Bo Schembechler (1969-1989) and quarterback, Jim Harbaugh (1983-1986). He was a regular U of M ticket holder and was always identified by his Michigan clothing and hats. Gene loved his beautiful Lake Michigan Frankenmuth for their well-known chicken dinners. Michigan was where his heart was and he will be interred there.

Along with his wife Shirley, Gene is also survived by his daughter, Julie (Bruce) Naylor, Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Jeff (Amanda) Naylor, Stafford, Virginia, Rebecca (Jacob) Smith, Dallas, Texas, and Ashely (Jesse) Kaylor, Clemson, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Eliza Naylor, Patrick Joseph Naylor, Oliver Naylor, Grant Naylor, Logan Naylor, Henry Smith, Charles Smith, Arianna Kaylor, Evan Kaylor, Tessa Kaylor, and Rheese Kaylor.

His Kokomo family, Michael (Cathy) Smith, Mary McCartney (Aaron Richardson), and Laura (Joseph) Nocera; grandchildren, Angie McDaniel, Steve (Mandy) Smith, Christan Smith, Jesse McCartney (Vinessa Hale), Joey (Angie) McCartney, Sophia Richardson, Molly Nocera, and Nicholas Nocera; great-grandchildren, Lyla Day, Abby McDaniel, Delainey Smith, Jocelyn Smith, Zach Smith, Hagen Smith, Alohnna Hale, Athena Hale, Brenden McCartney, Kaylee Temple Cameron Gillem and Kelsey Gillem.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Peggy Brochu; grandson, Jeff McDaniel; and sister, Dorothy Marie Gadziemski.

The family would like to thank Golden Living Center, the staff of Unit 3 Alzheimer’s Care, the front office staff, kitchen, therapy, housekeeping and laundry for their wonderful, loving care and services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Sam Futral the celebrant and Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle the co celebrant. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Visitation with the family will be from 10-12 pm Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gene's memory to the Alzheimer's Association or the Monastery of the Poor Clares. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.