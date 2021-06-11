Joseph Daniel Vallosia, 61, Greentown, passed away at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo. He was born August 30, 1959 in Peru, IN to Danny and Connie (Hight) Vallosia.
Joseph was as 1979 Eastern High School graduate and worked as a manager at U-Haul. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing and enjoying bon fires with friends and family especially on a family piece of land affectionately known as “outback”. Joseph also enjoyed auto racing, and had a passion for cooking.
He is survived by siblings, Debra (Len) Hainlen, Kimberly (John) Sprague, Dennis Vallosia, Tami Mann, and Butch and Nancy Wittman; 14 nieces and nephews; 7 great-nieces and nephews, with one on the way; as well as many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Kenny Vallosia and Kandie Vallosia.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday June 13, 2021 at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 East Main St, Greentown. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital, St. Jude, or Juvenile Diabetes Research. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
