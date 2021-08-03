Josefa Ford, 94, Sharpsville, passed away 4:00 am Saturday July 31, 2021, at her home. She was born August 6, 1926, in La Linea de la Concepcion, Cadiz, Spain. On July 16, 1948, she married Kenneth Ford in Gibraltar, and he preceded her in death.
Josefa was a gracious hostess who loved entertaining friends and family and sharing her remarkable cooking. She had a love of fashion and always made sure to look her best when out in public. She was well traveled and always eager to explore new regions and embrace new cultures and culinary experiences. Her greatest love though was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were a continuous source of joy for her, and she delighted in spoiling them at every opportunity.
Josefa is survived by her daughter, Christina McCormack, Sharpsville, Roger McCormack, Sharpsville; grandchildren, Lawrence (Sarah) McCormack, Carmel, Adele (Nick) Kirk, Indianapolis; great-grandchildren, Georgia and Molly McCormack, and Gemma Kirk; daughter-in-law, Hilary Heron Ford; sister-in-law, Rosemary O’Mahony.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Ford; beloved son, Rafael Lawrence Ford; brother, Cristobal Losada.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am Tuesday August 10, 2021, at First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman Road, Kokomo IN 46902. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Josefa’s memory to Lindi School C/O First Friends Meeting. Cremation has been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
