Jose R. Briseño, 83, Kokomo, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born July 20, 1937, in Laredo, Texas, to Espirileon and Amparo (Guzman) Rodriguez.
Jose served in the United States Air Force and worked for Industrial Services as a carpenter. He enjoyed carpentry and woodworking and was a collector of flags. Jose was a generous man and contributed regularly to St. Jude’s and the Wounded Warrior Project. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and the patriarch of the family.
Survivors include his children, Amparo Vasquez, Jose Rodriguez, Jr., Anna (Ismael) Serrano, Brenda Rodriguez and Peggy (Michael) Casey; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Noemi Tijerina; and half-siblings, Araceli (Miguel) Granados and Alex Briseño.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jesse Briseño; and two sisters, Cresencia Garcia and Rebecca Barbara.
Private services will be held. Burial will take place in Albright Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Jose’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
