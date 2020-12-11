Jose I. Martinez- Berrones, 87, Kokomo, passed away 3:01 pm, Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. Vincent of Kokomo Hospital. He was born July 8, 1933, in San Lois Potosi, Mexico, to Rogaciano and Maria (Berrones) Martinez-Navarro. He married Virginia Valencia on October 2, 1964. She survives.
Jose worked as a math teacher for years back in Mexico. Once in Indiana he worked as a foreman for the local steel mill and did road construction. He was a member of Laborer’s Local Union 274. Jose was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed going with the family to watch the Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball team. He enjoyed watching western TV shows, especially the Lone Ranger. He was a jack of all trades and liked to keep busy by working in the garden, fixing and building things, but above all he loved to spend time with his family and spoil his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife of 54 years, Jose is survived by his daughters, Rosemary (Brent) Rutherford and Irma Martinez; brother, Dimas Martinez-Berrones; grandchildren, Jonathan and Joseph Bogue and Olivia and Amanda Rutherford; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Zoey Bogue-Groves; “the son he never had,” John Gregory Bogue; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Oscar Martinez; five sisters and a brother.
Visitation will be held from 11 am-1 pm, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St, Kokomo. A private family service will be held later with burial to follow at Crown Point Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Jose’s honor to the family in care of the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
