Jose A. “Tasito” Torres, 83, of Walton, passed away early Sunday morning, July 5th 2020 at the home of his daughter in Walton. He was born January 18, 1937 in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico to Rafael and Delia (Rivera) Torres. He married Elsie R. Morales on July 16, 1960 in Puerto Rico and she survives.
Jose worked at Grissom in Civil Service for over 20 years. He served his country in the United States Army and later in the Air Force Reserves. Prior to serving in the United States military, he served in the National Guard in Puerto Rico. Jose was also a member of the American Legion Post #418 in Walton.
Surviving family include his wife of 60 years Elsie R. Torres, Walton; his children, Elsie (Dennis) Baker, Walton; Shirley (Felix) Krause, Indianapolis; and Mitzie Anderson of Virginia. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Denny Baker Jr., Krystle Noland, Amanda Anderson, Erika Bohon; step grandchildren, Jeremy and Jason Krause, and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Irving Torres, Maria Birnell, Nelson Torres, Aglaee Casiano, Hilda Costas, Rafael Torres, Anibal Torres, Roberto Torres and Jorge Torres. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ivan Torres and one sister, Rosita Morales, a nephew, Nelson Morales, niece Linda Topper and son-in-law Scott Anderson.
Private family services will be held with Rev. Rene Flores officiating. Burial will take place in the Walton IOOF Cemetery. No public visitation is planned. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
