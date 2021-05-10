Jonathan Roger Carter

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellitek Systems founder and CEO, Matthew May, today filed a lawsuit in the US District Court Northern District of Indiana against Ashley Shippy of Plover, WI. In his suit, Mr. May alleges Ms. Shippy maliciously posted several false and defamatory statements about him (May) on numerous websites including ripoffreport.com and Google Reviews.