Jonathan Roger Carter, 58, Kokomo, went to be with Jesus on May 8, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Kokomo to the late Robert and Ann (Albertson) Carter on January 11, 1963.
Jonathan enjoyed fishing and watching the Andy Griffith Show and attended In His Image Church.
Jonathan leaves behind three children, Amanda Carter, Dana (James) Ratliff and Jon Carter; five grandsons and three granddaughters; siblings, Fred (Sarah) Morgan, Robert Carter, Alan (Dawn) Carter, Rosemary (Joe) Lowhorn, Lori (Greg) Ellis and Judy Jewell, along with several nieces and nephews.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Floyd Guffey, Joe Morgan and Bill Morgan.
Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm Friday, May 14, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-6 pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in care of Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolences may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
