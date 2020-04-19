Jonathan David “JD” McCarthy, 13, Greentown, passed away at 9:20 pm Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born August 7, 2006, in Kokomo,IN the son of John J. & Diana L. (Rice) McCarthy.
JD was a 7th grader at Eastern Middle School where he enjoyed spending time with his friends and teachers, and hated doing homework. He Loved the Lord with all his heart. He found strength in God’s word and always looked forward to sharing his insights of the bible with others. JD had a passion for life and family, especially his brothers. He took pleasure in practicing and performing his magic tricks with spectators and family. JD was an avid Spiderman groupie, you might have even seen him around town in his spidey costume. He was a social butterfly and always took time to talk to everyone. JD also looked forward to doing radio ads with his father, and considered himself a true radio personality. lol He was a true 13 year old in that he thought that he was never wrong.
J.D. is survived by his parents, John and Diana McCarthy; brothers, Larry and Cody; aunts and uncles, Cynthia McCarthy, Patrick McCarthy, and Kelly (Dan) Marx, along with several cousins; and great-uncle, Andrew Waters.
J.D. was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Virginia McCarthy, Patricia and Jim Moore, and David E. Rice Sr.; and uncles, Bob McCarthy, and David E. Rice Jr., and great-aunt Patricia (Toth) Waters.
Friends are invited to attend the celebration of JD’s life via a webcast of the service. The webcast will be available at 1 pm Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of his obituary page at www.hasler-stout.com to view the service. Private burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the JD McCarthy Memorial Fund to fund a scholarship for an Eastern High School Student c/o First Farmers Bank, P.O. Box 100, Greentown, Indiana 46936. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com
