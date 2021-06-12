Jon W. Horton, 72 of Tipton passed at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at IU Health Ball Memorial in Muncie. He was born in Elwood, Indiana on August 26, 1948 to James & Wanita (Bozell) Horton Jr. On July 11, 1970 he married Madonna “Donna” Enneking who survives. The couple was blessed with two daughters and enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together.
Jon worked at Stokley-Van Camp and Quaker Oats for 25 years. After that he worked at Steel Parts in Tipton for 19 more years before retiring in 2014. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and a former member of the American Legion. Jon was an Indiana University sports fan and an avid Indiana Colts fan. He enjoyed antiquing and had a special interest in collecting Civil War memorabilia. Jon served our country in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970 and completed a tour in Vietnam. He was in the 5th Infantry, Red Diamond Armored Division serving as a Sherman Tank Operator.
Jon is survived by his wife, Donna of Tipton; daughters, Tina Edwards and husband Elden Stoops of North Manchester, Indiana, Amanda Broughton of Peru, Indiana; a brother, Thomas Horton and wife Nancy of Tilton, Illinois; grandchildren, Madilyn Vrabac and husband Haris of Warren, Michigan, Sophia Willey of North Manchester, Indiana, and Sloane Willey of North Manchester, Indiana.
Jon’s funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Father Dennis Goth presiding. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Tipton. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service.
The funeral will be livestreamed and also recorded for watching later on Jon’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.
Memorial contributions in Jon’s honor may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Church Building Fund, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.