Jon E. McKinley, 84, of Logansport, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020 at his home. He was born September 29, 1936 in Delaware County to Frances and Lela (Mendenhall) McKinley. He married Mary F. Wheetley on February 16, 1962 in Mexico, Indiana and she survives. Jon retired from Chrysler in 1998 with 26 plus years of service in the casting plant. He was a member of UAW Local 1166 and enjoyed woodworking, gardening and treasure hunting at garage sales. What he loved most was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jon also served his country in the United States National Guard.
Surviving family include his wife Mary McKinley of Logansport; his children, Mark E. (Terri) McKinley of Peru; Gail A. (Tim) Schneidau of Peru; Karen S. (Jason) Hanna of Royal Center and Jay (Jeanne) Throop of Florida. Jon is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, one sister, Judy (Charlie) Smelser of Walton and two special friends, Marvin Hamilton and Rick Jones. Jon was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral services will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Brandon Hudson officiating. Burial will take place at Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cass County Honor Guard. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
Face masks will be required to attend visitation and services at the funeral home and cemetery.
To send flowers to Jon's family, please visit our floral store.