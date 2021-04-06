Johnny Ray Busch, 76, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Friday, April 3, 2021 at home. He was born on January 27, 1945 in Kokomo, Indiana the son of William Jennings and Etta Irene (Arbuckle) Busch. He was married to Mable (Gordon) Busch on September 14, 1969, who survives.
Johnny was a painter at Bagley's construction. He served in the Army and National Guard for 21 years when he retired. He was a Vietnam War veteran.
Also surviving are his four daughters and their husbands. Hazel and Derek Rehwinkel, Lori and Kevin Badgley, Stacey and Ralph Cloar, and Tonya Busch all of Kokomo, IN; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; three brothers and a sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one grandchild.
A memorial service will be 4:00 PM Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.