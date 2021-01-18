Johnnie W. Thomas, 84, of Kokomo, passed away at 11:35 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Kokomo Place Assisted Living Center in Kokomo. He was born May 16, 1936 in Judsonia, Arkansas to Dave and Christa (Bolding) Thomas. He married Shirlene Gower on June 26, 1956 and she preceded him in death August 12, 2014.
Johnnie was a mechanic for Conkle Pontiac for 32 years. He was an avid Ford Automobile Enthusiast. He served his country in the United States Army 1958 – 1961 as a motor Sargent.
He is survived by a sister, Cheryl Anders and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirlene, and sister, Darlene Treat.
At Johnnie’s request, graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Galveston Cemetery with Pastor Cole Maxwell officiating. No visitation is planned.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt “Thank You” to the staff at Kokomo Place and Kindred Hospice for the care and compassion they provided to Johnnie over the last several months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Kokomo Rescue Mission in Johnnie’s memory. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with his arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
