Johnnie M. Fitzgerald, Jr., 88, Kokomo, passed away at 9:57 am January 24, 2020, at his home. He was born July 31, 1931, in Augusta County, Virginia, the son of the late Johnnie M. Sr. & Edith Fitzgerald and was raised by his grandparents until the age of 17. On December 30, 1950, in Virginia, he married Dorothy Figgatt who preceded him in death on June 25, 1993.
Johnnie enlisted with the United States Army at age 17 and was discharged from the Army in 1950. He then enlisted with the United States Air Force, where he retired as a TSgt from the 305th Field Maintenance Squad at Grissom AFB in February 1969. He served during Korea and Vietnam and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal at retirement for his meritorious service.
Johnnie worked for the United States Postal Service, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Indiana State Highway Department, and Chrysler Corp from 1969-1975. In 1975 he was employed with the City of Kokomo Street Department and retired in February of 1994. He was a life member of DAV Chapter 28 in Kokomo, and AARP. Johnnie was a former member of Local 2185 American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, and Grace Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Virginia.
Johnnie is survived by his children, Barbara (Kenny) Foster, Marvin Fitzgerald, and Raymond (Carol) Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Arin Norris, Michael Richey, Paige Ridgeway, Brittany Zimmerman, Bradley Fitzgerald, Jessi (Seth) Stafford, and Jonathan Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Emily Norris, Brinley Zimmerman, Zane Stafford, Ruby Stafford, and Beckett Zimmerman.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Kenneth Fitzgerald; and brother, James Fitzgerald.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 31, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Paul Enochs officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12-2 pm Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
