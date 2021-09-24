Johnathon “John” Russell McKoon, 16, Kokomo, passed away at 4:20 am Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born December 28, 2004, in Kokomo, the son of Christopher L. & Kelly L. (Day) McKoon.
John was a junior at Taylor High School where he was active in the wrestling and football programs. John really looked up to Coach Murphy, he made him want to be a better person and athlete and the family really appreciates Coach Murphy for that. John was a true Taylor Titan through and through. He was a gamer who loved to play his Xbox and enjoyed working out. He was currently working for McDonalds on Alto Road.
John is survived by his parents; sisters, Courtney, Katelyn and Brooke McKoon; maternal grandmother, Diana Day; paternal grandmother, Carol McKoon; aunts and uncles, Michael Day, Jennifer (Sean) Nofzinger, Janet Griggs, Jason McKoon and Jack McKoon, along with several cousins; and his canine buddy, Baxter.
John was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Russell Day and John McKoon; and cousin, Justin Nofzinger.
Funeral services for John will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Taylor High School, 3794 E. 300 S., Kokomo, with Pastor Doug Benham officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Saturday at Taylor High School. Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Taylor High School Athletics to benefit the wrestling and football programs. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.