Johnathan David Acuna, 12, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on February 19, 2021. He was born on May 22, 2008 in Kokomo, Indiana the son of Fabio Acuna and Donna Gross.
Johnathan was a loving young man, that loved the Lord. He had a compassion for other's like any other. He enjoyed playing Lego's and building things with his family. He also enjoyed a good game of air hockey which he was always undefeated. He loved to play with his Radio Control Trucks. Johnathan enjoyed the outdoors with his family, going out to eat, playing soccer, riding his go-kart and boating. He always loved riding his John Deere tractor and often talked about putting a basket on his tractor and going around filling his baskets with apples. Johnathan's favorite show was Sponge Bob Square Pants. Even though John David suffered from brain cancer, he never complained and was always a very happy and loving child.
Surviving relatives include his parents, Fabio Acuna and Donna Gross of Kokomo, IN; brothers, Gavynn Stone; Gabriel Gross; Jackson Acuna and Leland Acuna; sister, Lilian Acuna; grandparents, Jeff and Sandy Gamble; Albert Ousley; Lilian Lanza; Jose Acuna; great grandparent, Joyce Warwick; aunts and uncles, Trisha, Lisa, Ashley, Wendy, Cristian, Brandon A., Fabian, Marvin, Cesar, Renato, Brandon, Jared, and Jake and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Ernest and Betty Gross; Adelina Lopez and Jose Cecilio Acuna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 24, 2021 with eulogies starting at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church 1204 N. Armstrong Street; Kokomo, Indiana 46901. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo, IN. Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 10:00 - 10:30 AM at the church.
Memorial contributions in memory of John David Acuna can be made to Cross Catholic Outreach 2700 North Military Trl #300, Boca Raton, FL 33427 or Lords Fellowship 51 Jefferson Ave in Bloomfield Area Peru, IN 46970.