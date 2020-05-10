John William Wright, 59, of Kokomo, passed away at 8:49 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, in his home. He was born January 12, 1961, in Kokomo, to Romie “Bud” and Mary (Stidham) Wright.
John attended Taylor High School and Northwestern High School and went on to serve in the United States Army. He worked at Sims Auto in Kokomo. John enjoyed leather working and loved building model cars and trains. He was a member of the V.F.W. and volunteered at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Marion.
Survivors include his daughter, Amy Kathryn Wright, of Kokomo; grandchildren, Dante Wright and Ava Wright, both of Kokomo; sister, Barbara E. McGowen and brother-in-law, James “Bill” McGowen, of Greentown; and his good friend, Ray Kendall.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Romie Wright, Jr.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at Albright Cemetery. Contributions in John’s memory may be made to American Legion Post 6. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home in Sharpsville has been entrusted with arrangements.
