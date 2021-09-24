John W. Miller, 92, of Galveston, went home to be with the Lord late Saturday evening, September 18, 2021, at his home. He was born January 17, 1929, in Mexico, Indiana to Joseph H. and Mary (Deeb) Miller. He married Margaret J. VerBryck on May 31, 1953, in Galveston. Margaret preceded him in death on May 7, 2013.
John retired from Delco Electronics on July 31, 1991, with over 37 years’ service in tool and die.
He was a member of the Galveston First Baptist Church and U.A.W. Local #292. He enjoyed farming and served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army.
Surviving family include his four sons, Arlen Miller, Galveston; Galen Miller, South Carolina; David Miller and companion Lisa Patterson, Kokomo; and Robert (Karen) Miller, Kokomo; six grandchildren, Chad (Danielle) Miller, Cole Miller, Anthony Miller, Derek Miller, Ashley Miller and Kyle Miller. He is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and one sister, Frieda Holzhausen and two brothers, Joe Miller and Phillip Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Margaret, Infant daughter, Marla J. and sisters, Mary Jo, and Barb, and brothers, Bud, A.D. and Edward.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Galveston First Baptist Church with Pastor Cole Maxwell officiating with burial to follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, prior to funeral services at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 S. Sycamore St., Galveston, Indiana 46932 in John’s memory. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com