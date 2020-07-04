John W. Eades, 84, of Greentown, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8:25pm, at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born on January 26, 1936 in Scotland, Arkansas to the late Robert Calvin and Dovey Frances Angelina (Kincannon) Eades. John married Barbara (Campbell) Eades on January 1, 1955 in Kokomo, and she preceded him in death on April 22, 2014.
John worked for B&H packing for several years before he started working for General Motors, which he retired after 30 years of employment. He was a member of the UAW #292. John was an avid bowler and bowled on the Delco Electronics League and in Midwest Bowling tournaments. He was also a sports fan for the Indianapolis Colts and Pacers and Cleveland Indians. John enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and he loved his family and his cat, Rainbow.
John is survived by son, John W. (Sherry) Eades Jr., Austin, TX; four daughters, Marcha Carpenter, Kokomo, Ava (David) Hopkins, Kokomo, Linda (Chris) Wrightsman, Greentown, and Gloria Brown, Windfall; 16 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Winnie (Harold) Shipp, Walton, Glennie (Don) Locke, Kokomo, and Sue (Jim) Cossey, Little Rock, Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara; his parents; three brothers; one sister; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 10am until the time of service at 12pm, at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 West Alto Rd., Kokomo. Funeral service will be officiated by James Carpenter. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.