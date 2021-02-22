John Thomas Wells Jr., 85 of Kokomo, passed away at Community Howard Hospital on February 19, 2021. He was born to the late John T. Wells Sr. and Wanda Wells (Smith) on January 29, 1936 in New Albany, Indiana. John married Kathy Wells (Lacefield) on September 29, 1966. They have been happily married for 54 years.
John is survived by his wife; Kathy, six children; William "Tex", Shaun, Jennifer, Susie, Barbara, and Richard, grandchildren; Abigail, Matthew, Kevin, Katie, Melissa, Allison, Willie, Waylon, Rachel, Rebecca, Joshua, and Evan, and brother; Alan Kent Wells.
He is preceded in death by one sister, Jewell.
Funeral services for John will take place at Kokomo Church of the Brethren on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 12pm with Pastor Mark Stahl officiating. Visitation will be held prior from 10am to 12pm. Burial will be held at Albright cemetery with Military Honors presided by the Kokomo VFW post 1152 and the U.S Army.