John Thomas Douglas, 78, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1942 in Jefferson City, MO the son of Roy and Cleo (Clifton) Douglas. In 1981 he married Bonnie (Darling) Douglas who survives.
After 24 years of service, John retired from the Kokomo Sanitary Pottery. He also worked at Dietzen's Bakery for several years and 11 years at Wal-Mart. John enjoyed spending time with his family, old western movies, sports, John Deere tractors and his dogs Happy and Tula.
Surviving relatives include his wife; five daughters Donna Summers, Tammy Gaskins, Chris Douglas, Leanne (Minor) Canady, Nikkole (Mark) McMain; son Christopher Minor; grandchildren Johnna, Jennifer Lynn, Stevie, Tristyn, Jarrin, Jaden, Bailey; several great grandchildren; four sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister and two brothers.
Memorial service will be 6:00 PM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 PM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.