John T. Burnell Jr., 71, Marion, passed away at 10:15 pm on Thursday July 1, 2021, at the Marion VA Hospital. He was born to the late John Thomas and Betty Louise (Goldsmith) Burnell Sr. on July 9, 1949, in Cincinnati OH.
He graduated from Westfield High School in 1967. After graduation John joined the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart and Silver Star. After the Army he worked for and retired from the United States Postal Service in Colorado. John enjoyed fishing, and he also produced and sold his own artwork.
John is survived by his children; Michelle (Rick Harding) O’Reilly, Chad Burnell, Sam Burnell and Sarah Burnell; grandchildren, Katelyn O’Reilly, Sean O’Reilly, Tyler Dodd and Maura Landrum; siblings, Linda Reed, Betty Jean Rynard, Donald Burnell (Trina), Jimmy Burnell and Sue Ann Hay (Mike) and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Burnell Sr.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm in Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, IN., with George “Billy” Huff officiating. Military honors will be provided. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
