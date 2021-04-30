John M. Stepler, 79, Kokomo, passed away at 10:14 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Northwoods Village. He was born July 7, 1941 in Kokomo, the son of Charles and Dorothy (Tygart) Stepler.
John was a 1960 graduate of Eastern High School. He was employed as an Autobody Technician for Paul’s Body Shop and Tom O’Brien Chrysler Plymouth, Kokomo; Ferman Chevrolet, Brandon, FL. John enjoyed scuba diving, playing racquetball, boating, and bass fishing.
John is survived by his children, John Stepler II and Kelly Stepler; grandchildren, Donovan, Johnna, Makenzie Stepler, Shandi Burke, Carly and Shelby Stepler; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Eagle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Shirley Shane.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street, Greentown. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolences may be left online at info@shirleyandstout.com